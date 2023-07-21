India reports 109 new Covid cases in 24 hours

By PTI Published Date - 01:14 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

New Delhi: India’s Covid-19 infection tally rose by 109 in a day while active cases have declined to 1,460 from 1,476 a day ago, according to Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has been recorded at 5,31,915, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The tally of Covid cases has been recorded at 4.49 crore. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,61,789 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.