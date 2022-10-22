India reports 2,112 fresh Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

By IANS Published: Updated On - 12:47 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

In the same period, the country has recorded 4 more Covid-related deaths, taking the national fatalities tally to 5,28,957, as per the report.

New Delhi: India reported 2,112 fresh Covid infection on Saturday in the last 24 hours, against 2,119 Covid cases reported previous day, said Union Health Ministry.

In the same period, the country has recorded 4 more Covid-related deaths, taking the national fatalities tally to 5,28,957, as per the report.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country stands at 24,043 cases, accounting for 0.05 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 3,102 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,40,87,748. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

Meanwhile, India’s Daily Positivity rate has been reported to be 1.01 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently also stands at 0.97 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,09,088 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.98 crore.

As of Saturday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 219.53 crore.

Over 4.12 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.