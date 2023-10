India Shines With 107 Medals In Asian Games 2023

The 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou has been the best-ever continental games for India.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:04 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Hyderabad: The 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou has been the best-ever continental games for India. In this 19th edition of the Asian Games, India grabbed a record 107 medals. Out of these 107 medals, 28 are gold, 38 are silver, and 41 are bronze.

