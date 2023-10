Rajnath Singh Announces Cash Prize For Asian Games Medalists

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:25 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announces cash prizes for Asian Games medalists. Gold medal winners at the Asian Games will receive Rs 25 lakh, silver medal winners will get Rs 15 lakh, and athletes who bagged bronze will be given Rs 10 lakh each.

https://youtube.com/shorts/G0mZLd4voG8