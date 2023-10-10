India strengthens cybersecurity with Bharat NCX 2023

Bharat NCX 2023 serves as a unifying platform for over 300 participants, representing a diverse cross-section of government agencies, public organizations, and the private sector.

By ANI Published Date - 01:24 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Representational Image

New Delhi: In a concerted effort to bolster India’s cybersecurity infrastructure and readiness, the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) has launched the 2nd Edition of the National Cyber Security Exercise ‘Bharat NCX 2023.’ The inauguration of this event took place today, with dignitaries, including Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, Deputy National Security Advisor Rajinder Khanna, and National Cyber Security Coordinator Lt Gen MU Nair, gracing the occasion, read the press release issued by the National Security Council Secretariat.

Running as a hybrid exercise from October 9 to October 20, Bharat NCX 2023 seeks to provide comprehensive training to senior management and technical personnel from government and critical sector organizations, as well as public and private agencies.

The primary objective is to equip participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to address contemporary cyber threats, effectively manage cyber incidents, and formulate robust response strategies.

This initiative is being conducted in collaboration with Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), symbolizing a strategic partnership aimed at fortifying India’s cybersecurity landscape, read the press release.

These stakeholders share a common commitment to safeguarding critical information infrastructure. The event encompasses various training sessions, live fire exercises, and strategic exercises, offering participants insights into key cybersecurity areas such as Intrusion Detection Techniques, Malware Information Sharing Platform (MISP), Vulnerability Handling and Penetration Testing, Network Protocols and Data Flows, and Digital Forensics, among others, read the press release.

Dr Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, delivered a keynote address, emphasizing the imperative of upskilling the cyber workforce.

He underscored the significance of continuous learning and expertise cultivation as the bedrock for reinforcing India’s cybersecurity defenses. Dr. Sood also highlighted the importance of protecting Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), addressing hardware security requirements, and delving into Post Quantum Cryptography in the context of becoming “Quantum Safe”, read the press release.

Lt. Gen. M U Nair, National Cyber Security Coordinator, provided strategic insights into India’s evolving cyber domain, shedding light on the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats.

His address emphasized the collective vigilance required to safeguard the nation’s digital assets.

Colonel Nidhish Bhatnagar, Director of Rashtriya Raksha University, lauded the Government of India’s unwavering commitment to cybersecurity.

He highlighted the pivotal role of initiatives like Bharat NCX 2023 in ensuring India’s cyber-safety, particularly in an era characterized by extensive digitalization and an expanded threat surface.

These efforts represent a significant step towards workforce development in cybersecurity.

In addition to its training and strategic components, Bharat NCX 2023 will showcase an exclusive exhibition spotlighting the innovation and resilience of Indian cybersecurity startups and Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs), read the press release.

This exhibition aims to underscore the critical role played by these dynamic entities in fortifying India’s cybersecurity ecosystem.

The event will also host a prestigious conclave, convening over 200 Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) from government agencies, public organizations, and the private sector.

This gathering of industry leaders will provide a unique platform for in-depth discussions and deliberations on the evolving cyber threat landscape, fostering collaboration and innovation in the cybersecurity domain.