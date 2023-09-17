India win Asia Cup for eighth time

By PTI Updated On - 06:22 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

Colombo: India defeated Sri Lanka in a one-sided final to win the Asia Cup for the 8th time. India last won the tournament in 2018. On Sunday, Mohammed Siraj took 6 for 21 as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 50, the lowest ODI team total against India.

Siraj helped India dismiss Sri Lanka for a paltry 50 with a six-wicket haul in the final.

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka found themselves in an embarrassing situation losing their first six wickets for 12 runs. Their innings ended in just 15.2 overs.

Siraj ended with dream figures of six for 21 in seven overs while Hardik Pandya chipped in with three wickets.

India raced to the 51-run target in 6.1 overs with Shubman Gill (27 not out) and Ishan Kishan (23 not out) in the middle.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 50 all out in 15.2 overs (Kusal Mendis 17; Mohammed Siraj 6/21, Hardik Pandya 3/3). India 51 for no loss in 6.1 overs (Shubman Gill 27 not out, Ishan Kishan 23 not out).