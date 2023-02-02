Indian-American Ami Bera named to House Intelligence Committee

New York: Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera has been named to serve on the influential House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence for the 118th Congress.

The Intelligence Committee is charged with providing oversight of the nation’s intelligence activities, including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), National Security Agency (NSA), as well as the military intelligence programmes.

“I am honoured to be appointed by Leader Jeffries to serve on the House Intelligence Committee, which plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and national security of the US,” Bera said.

The longest-serving Indian-American in Congress, Bera was first elected to Congress in 2012. He represents the sixth Congressional District of California.

“At a time of increased threats, both at home and abroad, I take seriously this new role and the responsibility entrusted to me to protect and defend American families,” Bera added in a statement.

“With my decade of experience working on critical national security issues, I look forward to working with Committee members from both sides of the aisle to ensure our intelligence agencies are operating effectively to keep our nation safe.”

Bera also serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Science, Space and Technology Committee.

During the 117th Congress, Bera served as Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia, and Non-proliferation where he spearheaded Congressional efforts to strengthen ties with Indo-Pacific allies and partners to advance US economic and security interests.