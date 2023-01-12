Indian Army to celebrate 75th Army Day on January 15 in Bengaluru

The event is being conducted out of the National Capital for the first time as Government of India decided to move major events away from NCR to other parts of India

Hyderabad: The Indian Army will be celebrating its 75th Army Day in Bengaluru on January 15. The event is being conducted out of the National Capital for the first time as Government of India decided to move major events away from NCR to other parts of India.

Brigadier K Soma Shanker, SM, Officiating General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub-Area, has issued a press release in this regard.

The Army Day parade will commence with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Madras Engineer Centre War Memorial by the Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, who will pay homage to all Army personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

The Chief of the Army staff will then review the parade at the MEG & Centre Bengaluru. Besides, he will also present gallantry awards for individual acts of bravery and sacrifice, including the COAS unit citations.

The Army Day will be supported by a fly past of Army Aviation Dhruv and Rudra helicopters, and various weapon systems held in the Indian Army Inventory will be on display, including K9 Vajra Self-Propelled guns, Pinaka rockets, T-90 tanks, BMP-2 Infantry fighting vehicles, Tunguska Air Defence system, 155mm Bofors guns, Swathi radar, and different assault bridges.

Every year, January 15 is observed as Army Day to commemorate the occasion when General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa took over as the Commander-in-Chief in 1949, thus becoming the first Indian to hold the position post-Independence.