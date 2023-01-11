Southern Command of Indian Army rejuvenates four ponds in Hyderabad region

The task has been undertaken by the HQ Telangana and Andhra Sub Area utilising their resources in clearing, widening and increasing the depth of the existing sarovars.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:01 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Hyderabad: As part of the ‘Mission Amrit Sarovars’, the Indian Army has taken up the task of rejuvenation and development of four ponds in Hyderabad.

The water bodies being rejuvenated are Gopala Pond located between Centre Mandir and Golden Palm Sports Plaza, 1 EME Centre, Kowkoor Road, Risala Market, AOC Centre, Secunderabad, near Mahendra Hills and along the periphery of 1 Trg Regt, Arty Centre, Hyderabad. The task has been undertaken by the HQ Telangana and Andhra Sub Area utilising their resources in clearing, widening and increasing the depth of the existing sarovars.

In an endeavour to contribute towards nation building and also commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Army Day 2023, the Indian Army had undertaken the ‘Mission Amrit Sarovars’ and also to spread the message of ‘Jal Hai Toh Jeevan Hain’ involving the community and motivating them in taking forward the initiative.

The Southern Command of the Indian Army has identified and taken up the campaign to revive and develop 75 Sarovars in various parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.