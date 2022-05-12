Indian boxer Anamika begins campaign on winning note

By PTI Published: Updated On - 08:14 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

New Delhi: Indian boxer Anamika (50kg) showed her prowess and technical superiority to advance to the pre-quarterfinals of the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships, beating Romania’s Eugenia Anghel by unanimous decision in Istanbul on Thursday.

The bout started on an aggressive note as both the boxers relentlessly attacked from the word go but Anamika displayed her sharp footwork and body feints to land clear punches while evading her opponent’s counters.

The boxer from Rohtak continued her relentless attack in the second round and didn’t let her opponent settle down. She dictated the terms throughout the whole bout and comfortably won by 5-0 margin to move to the next round. Anamika will next face World Championships bronze medallist Kristy Lee Harris of Australia in the round-of-16 bout on Sunday.