Telangana’s Nikhat enters Women’s World Boxing Championships final

09:06 PM, Wed - 18 May 22

India's Nikhat Zareen (blue) celebrates after winning the 52kg semifinal at the 12th edition of the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Telangana boxer Nikhat Zareen continued her rampaging form to make it to maiden final at the Women’s World Boxing Championships final in Istanbul on Wednesday.

The boxer from Nizamabad crushed Brazil’s Caroline De Almeida to notch a comfortable 5-0 victory in the semifinal bout. Playing in her maiden World Championships, the boxer showed superior technicality and aggression for the victory. She will take on Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas in the final on Thursday.

Nikhat, who is the former junior world champion, will not have a chance to join the elite list of boxers MC Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha C who are the only Indian women boxers who have won the world title. Nikhat is the only Indian in fray as other boxers Manisha and Parveen suffered losses to settle for bronze.

“My strategy today was to not let her play her natural game, and instead, make her adjust to my game. That was the strategy, and I adopted it successfully. I”m now looking forward to returning home with the gold medal,” Nikhat said after her victory.

“As far as my opponent for the final is concerned, I saw her first round in the semifinals. I played her once, so have some knowledge about her game, but still I will plan my strategy with my head coach,” she added.