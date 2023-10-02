Indian Coast Guard PCV Samudra Prahari visits Indonesia

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:38 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Visakhapatnam: In a significant demonstration of India’s commitment to addressing regional marine pollution threats, the Indian Coast Guard Ship Samudra Prahari, a specialized Pollution-Control Vessel, arrived at the port of Tanjung Priok, Jakarta, Indonesia, on Sunday.

According to a Navy release here on Monday, the visit, part of India’s ASEAN initiatives for Marine Pollution Response, underscores India’s expertise and collaborative efforts in tackling regional maritime challenges, particularly those related to marine pollution threats.

During this overseas deployment from September 11 to October 14 this year, the specialized Pollution Control Vessel earlier made port call in Bangkok of Thailand from Sept. 16 to 20. Equipped with a Chetak Helicopter in Pollution Response configuration, the vessel highlights India’s commitment to enhancing pollution response capabilities in the region.

As part of an overseas exchange program, the ship has aboard 13 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, who will participate actively in the “Puneet Sagar Abhiyan” thereby giving the Abhiyan an international reach. This program focuses on beach clean-ups and similar activities, fostering collaboration with partner nations.

The ship received a warm welcome from BAKAMAL (Indonesia Maritime Security Agency) band playing fanfare and other welcoming military tunes as a gesture to their Indian friends. During the four-day stay of the ship at Jakarta, ICG ship will engage with BAKAMLA in professional exchanges, cross-deck visits, table-top exercises, Pollution Response demonstrations, Joint Yoga sessions, joint exercises, as well as official and social engagements, including visits to capacity-building facilities.