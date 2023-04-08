Indian Shahi Paneer claims third spot in ‘world’s best cheese dishes’ list; Paneer Tikka follows

Shahi Paneer’ and ‘Paneer Tikka’ took up the third and fourth spots respectively in the list of the top 50 best-rated cheese dishes in the world, released by a renowned food guide, ‘Taste Atlas’

Hyderabad: Indians are truly blessed in terms of food, and Paneer (cottage cheese), is used extensively in the country, whether to make snacks, salads, or curries. While Paneer is certainly a popular ingredient in Indian cuisine, it is also garnering attention from various parts of the world.

A renowned food guide, ‘Taste Atlas’ has recently released a list of the top 50 best-rated cheese dishes in the world, on their Instagram page. “These are the 50 best-rated cheese dishes in the world! What’s your favourite?” they wrote, along with the list. The list shows dishes from various across the world.

While Switzerland’s ‘Raclette’ took the top spot, followed by Greece’s ‘Saganaki’, ‘Shahi Paneer’ and ‘Paneer Tikka’ took up the third and fourth spots respectively, and had the same rating as the other runners-up on the list, 4.7. Other Indian dishes which made to the coveted list are, ‘Matar Paneer’ at 24 with a rating of 4.4; ‘Palak Paneer’ and ‘Saag Paneer’ with a 4.3 rating, placed 30th and 31st, respectively; and ‘Paneer Makhani’ at the 48th position with a rating of 4.1.

The post has received several comments as people from different countries shared their views about the dishes from their nations making it to the list. “India with the highest win!” wrote an Instagram user. “Glad to see so many from India,” said another. Interestingly, Shahi Paneer had also been recently featured in the list of ‘World’s best stews and curries’ by TasteAtlas.