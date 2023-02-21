Indian Employees favour hybrid work model

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:14 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

Hyderabad: Employees in India are apprehensive about returning to the office full-time and prefer the hybrid work models that have been essential in the previous two years due to the pandemic.

CBRE South Asia on Tuesday released its latest report ‘Voices from India: How will people live, work and shop in the future?’ which has almost 69 per cent of the respondents preferring to work at least three days from the office. The findings are based on a survey wherein more than 20,000 people were polled globally.

The hybrid work model has been more widely adopted by India where more than 13,000 respondents prefer to work for at least three days from the office. However, there is a slight difference in trends between the sexes that can be seen. Female employees typically place a greater emphasis on flexibility when evaluating potential job opportunities because they may have more obligations to their families and seek a better work-life balance while working remotely.

More than 60 per cent of the employees across generations indicated that compensation remains the overriding factor in job selection. Almost half of those surveyed placed importance on workplace services and amenities and hybrid workers also place higher importance on when and where they can work while considering a new job.

More productivity, a desire for face-to-face contact, and a sense of community at work were cited as the top three reasons employees visited the office, according to the survey.

Around 39 per cent of respondents preferred hybrid working patterns as their physical presence was not required for their roles while 35 per cent cited health concerns as a reason for not visiting the office, mainly delaying RTO – resulting in employers introducing health & wellbeing programs.