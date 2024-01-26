Indian expatriate community celebrates Republic Day in Gulf

The National pride was on full display as many enthusiastic and patriotic Indians flocked to Indian missions to participate in the event.

26 January 2024

The NRI community at flag hoisting ceremony at Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Jeddah: The jubilant Indian expatriate community has celebrated 75th Republic Day across the Gulf region on Friday with gaiety and enthusiasm. The National pride was on full display as many enthusiastic and patriotic Indians flocked to Indian missions to participate in the event. Children took part in musical and dance performances, while many in the joyous crowds were decked out in green and saffron tricolour of the flag.

In Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Dr. Suhel Ahmed Khan unfurled the tricolour at the embassy premises of enthusiastic community members, after which he addressed the gathering. In Jeddah, Consul General Md. Shahid Alam unfurled the flag. As customary, both Dr. Suhel and Shahid Alam read out excerpts from the Indian President Droupadi Murmu speech and highlighted the strengthening bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and India.

In the UAE, colorful celebrations at the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai marked the event. In Abu Dhabi, ambassador Sanjay Sudhir hoisted the flag while Consul General Satish Kumar Sivan hoisted it in Dubai.

The Indian Ambassador explained about the bilateral relations between both countries including Rupee trade, economic corridor and BAPS Hindu Mandir. He said the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi in next month, pays tribute to the values of peace and tolerance advocated by Mahatma Gandhi and Shaikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, fathers of two nations.

The Ambassador and the Consul General urged the NRI community to attend ‘Ahlan Modi’, the grand reception organised for Modi in Abu Dhabi on February 13, the registration for which is slated to close on January 30.