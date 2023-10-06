Indian men’s hockey team wins gold medal at Asian Games

Harmanpreet led squad defeated defending champions Japan by 5-1 and now has confirmed a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

By PTI Updated On - 05:53 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Hangzhou: In a historic finale, Indian men’s hockey team secured gold medal after defeating Japan 5-1 in the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.

With this, medal tally for the Indian contingent is now at 95 with 22 gold, 34 silver and 38 bronze medals.

Manpreet scored the 1st goal in the first 25 minutes, which was then followed by two goals by captain Harmanpreet and one each from A Rohidas and Abhishek.