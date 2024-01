Indian Navy for Maritime Safety: INS Sumitra rescues Pakistani crew | India News Today

Indian Warship INS Sumitra successfully rescued 19 Pakistani crew members from an Iranian-flagged fishing vessel in Somalia, demonstrating the Indian Navy’s commitment to maritime safety.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 02:45 PM

