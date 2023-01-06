Indian Railway brings back smile on a little boy by recovering his favorite toy

The 19-months-old child was recently traveling along with his parents to his hometown in West Bengal had lost his favourite toy while alighting at their destination.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:30 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Hyderabad: The Indian Railway brought back lost smile on the face of a little boy by recovering his favourite toy which he had lost while travelling in the train between Secunderabad – Agartala.

A co-passenger, who noticed it, registered a complaint on the ‘Rail Madad’ App by calling 139. He also mentioned that it would be great if the railway officials returned the toy to the child. However, he had no details of the family.

Acting swiftly, the officials of the Railways traced the location of the train to New Jalpaiguri and recovered the toy. According to the officials, locating the contact details was a tough task as the ticket was purchased through the reservation counter in Secunderabad. After a thorough search, the requisition slip was identified. The contact details were retrieved and their village traced and the toy was handed over to the child.

The parents of the child thanked the railway officials for their extra mile effort in bringing smile on the face of their child.