Secunderabad RPF recovers Rs. 11 lakh-worth lost goods of passengers in 2024

During the year-2024, RPF post Secunderabad has recovered goods worth Rs.11.61 lakh in 52 incidents and handed over to passengers under Operation Amarnath

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 April 2024, 03:57 PM

During the year-2024, RPF post Secunderabad has recovered goods worth Rs.11.61 lakh in 52 incidents and handed over to passengers under Operation Amarnath

Hyderabad: In a swift action, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad division managed to located and retrieve luggage of a passenger in Train number 18520 (LTT Visakhapatnam Express).

On Saturday, April 20, a passenger S K Ahamed, resident of Lingampalli, made a complaint to T. Ashok Singh, Asst Sub-Inspector/Secunderabad that he had left behind his luggage upon deboarding at Lingampalli railway station, having traveled from Kalaburgi in train No. 18520.

The RPF officer T.Ashok Singh promptly notified about the forgotten luggage bag and thanks to collaborative efforts, the vigilant ASI/SC meticulously scoured the S6-coach, berth No.5 and successfully secured the bag containing essential clothes and power bank valued at Rs 2000. The recovered bag and other valuables were handed over to the passenger on Sunday.

In another incident, on Sunday, in response to Railmadad complaint, a swift action was taken to address a passenger’s concern during their journey from Ghorakpur to Secunderabad on train no. 12591, S1-63. The passenger, Jivdhan (44) from Uttar Pradesh, had disembarked at Jammikunta to purchase a water bottle, only to find the train departing without him.

Immediate alert was raised by M.Venkata Reddy Sub-Inspector/Secunderabd to the coach TTE, resulting in the retrieval of the passenger’s bag upon the train’s arrival. The bag, containing clothes and Mason tools worth Rs.5,000 was verified and handed over to the passenger Jivdhan with proper acknowledgment.

During the year-2024, RPF post Secunderabad has recovered goods worth Rs.11.61 lakh in 52 incidents and handed over to passengers under Operation Amarnath which brings a lot of goodwill and boosts passenger confidence.