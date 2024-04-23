RPF seizes contraband items worth Rs 1.9 crore

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 April 2024, 08:04 PM

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel seized contraband worth Rs 1.92 crore in the last four months under ‘Operation Satark’.

In the lead-up to the general elections, Railway Protection Force, in collaboration with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Crime Intelligence Branch, has intensified efforts under Operation Satrak to crack down on illegal transportation of contraband items.

RPF officials said that the seizures underscore the commitment of law enforcement agencies to uphold the law and maintain the integrity of democratic processes.

Debashmita C Banerjee, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner RPF, emphasized that Operation Satrak reinforces a zero-tolerance stance towards illegal activities within the railway network.

Notably, RPF has been continuously vigilant over smuggling of Contraband goods over Railways and have seized Rs 27.7 crore7 worth illegal goods last year in 2023 which is a 206 per cent increase in seizures.”