Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia ties the knot with Sangeeta Phogat

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:46 pm

Hyderabad: World No. 1 Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia tied the knot with wrestler Sangeeta Phogat in a close-family affair. Sangeeta, the sister of Geeta and Babita Phogat, took to social networking site Facebook posting pictures of the function.

Sangeeta also shared glimpses from her pre-wedding ceremonies on Instagram along with her sisters. The wedding took place in Balali, Haryana. Earlier, Sangeeta had shared a series of photos from her Haldi ceremony, wearing floral jewellery and dressing in yellow, twinning with sisters Geeta and Babita Phogat. Babita Phogat also took to her Instagram and wrote, “Enjoyed the essence of HALDI Ceremony.” Announcing their winter wedding earlier in August, Sangeeta had said that they wanted to get married before moving their focus on Tokyo Olympics, rescheduled to July 2021.

Previously, she had said in an interview, “We (Bajrang and I) do not talk about marriage a lot. He is focused on the Olympics and is working hard for it. He has my full support and the wedding can wait if it has to”. Bajrang also took to Twitter and Instagram to post two photographs of the wedding reception.