India’s first 3D-printed post office inaugurated in Bengaluru

By IANS Published Date - 02:45 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Bengaluru: The country’s first 3D-printed post office was inaugurated in Bengaluru on Friday by Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Union Minister in his inaugural speech said that the opening of the 3D-printed post office indicated the spirit with which the country is progressing in the present day.

“No one ever thought that India would be developing its own 4G and 5G technology. Nobody ever thought that India would produce its own very complex telecom equipment. Actually one of the industry veterans mentioned that he was with the telecom industry for 35 years and never could have imagined that India could emerge as a manufacturer and developer of telecom technology,” Vaishnaw stated.

“Nobody ever thought that India would be able to design and manufacture a world class train on way to making its own bullet train. Example after example, sector after sector, nobody could ever think that India would be exporting Howitzer guns,” he stated.

The Union Minister while showering praises on Bengaluru city, said that he enjoys coming here as the city has so much of energy, positivity and forward-looking character. The city represents a new picture of India. “The new picture that you saw today in terms of this 3D-printed post office building is the spirit of India today,” he said.

The 1000 square-ft area using 3D Concrete Printing Technology by Larsen and Toubro Construction and the structural design of the post office was approved by IIT Madras.

The office is located in Cambridge Layout in Halasuru locality. The building was built using 3D Concrete Printing Technology. The project was completed in 45 days.