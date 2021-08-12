India’s space exploration laudable

The missiles such as the ‘Agni’ and the ‘Prithvi’ strengthened our nation’s security and ensured a place in the ‘elite group’ of the world’s powerful countries.

I am proud to be an Indian because of our country’s achievements in space and missile technology. India has launched several satellites in space for helping us in the weather forecast, communications, medical research and education.

The missiles such as the ‘Agni’ and the ‘Prithvi’ strengthened our nation’s security and ensured a place in the ‘elite group’ of the world’s powerful countries. In 2008, our scientists have lifted India’s pride by placing the Tri-colour on the moon.

Moreover, India created history when Mangalyaan successfully entered the Mars orbit in its first attempt! ISRO is all set for its upcoming missions – Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan 3, Mangalyaan 2, Shukrayaan – 1 and many more. I wish our scientists on the upcoming endeavours to be a grand success!

-Srihaan M

Class VI-C,

Gitanjali Primary

School

