Indo-Pak love story caught in cross-border thorns

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:36 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Love knows no borders, but this Indo-Pak love story is now stuck on the Indo-Nepal border.

It all started on social media, where Ahmed, a man hailing from Kishanbagh here in Hyderabad but working in a hotel in Saudi Arabia, met Kalija Noor of Faisalabad in Pakistan.

They fell in love and decided to get married. And the obstacles began cropping up from there, starting with Noor’s family raising their opposition to the marriage. Though the couple did not give up.

Last month, Noor left her house and managed to reach Dubai with the help of Ahmed. From there, his colleagues helped her reach Nepal.

“The plan was to enter into India through Nepal. Jeevan of Nepal, who knew Ahmed, planned to help Noor get into India,” a Bihar police official said.

Once Noor reached Nepal from Dubai, Ahmed informed his brother Mohammed Mahmood, a school teacher here to go to Nepal and bring Noor to Hyderabad. A few days ago, Mahmood left for Nepal, carrying his wife’s Aadhaar card.

“The intention was to show the Aadhaar card to security personnel at the border and get Noor into India,” a Hyderabad City Police official said.

Mahmood, after meeting Jeevan and Noor, in Nepal, started off with the two and they reached the border check-post at Sursand in Bihar on the Indo-Nepal border, where the Sashastra Seema Bal caught them after checking the Aadhaar card. During the interrogation, Noor reportedly admitted that the card was brought by Mahmood.

All three were then handed over to the Sursand police for further action. “A case has been registered and investigation is going on. All the three persons were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody,” a Sursand police official said, adding that the name of Ahmed, who is in Saudi Arabia, was not mentioned in the First Information Report.