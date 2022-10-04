Indoor plants that can help you study

By Shweta Watson Published: Published Date - 11:01 PM, Tue - 4 October 22

Hyderabad: Do you feel depressed and gloomy every time you walk into the room designated for your study? Then, believe it or not, redoing the place and adding some indoor plants can make your whole study experience soothing and more productive.

Plants not only improve air quality but help you focus better and reduce stress and anxiety. A study from the University of Michigan found that being in the vicinity of houseplants increased memory retention by up to 20 per cent. So, here’s a list of indoor plants that you can add to your room:

Lucky bamboo

Lucky bamboo is considered a prosperous plant in Feng Shui and will infuse your home or place of study with positive energy. It is easy to maintain and survives with minimum light. Known scientifically as Dracaena sanderiana, it prefers to be moist, so you can water it every few days or grow it in a water-filled pot and decorate it with some white pebbles. It will bring in all the good luck you need for your competitive exams.

Ponytail palm plant

Beaucarnea recurvata, the elephant’s foot or ponytail palm, is a species of plant in the family Asparagaceae. The succulent, which resembles a ponytail, breaks down toxic gasses in the air and makes sure you are breathing pure and fresh air. Often, these toxic gases become the main reason for stress and headaches. So, get a ponytail palm home as they are quite low maintenance as well.

Money plant

Said to bring in plenty of good luck (who doesn’t need it during exams), money plant (Pachira aquatica) reduces stress and anxiety. It helps you from falling sick often and brings in positivity. It can grow without much water and light.

Peace lily plant

Peace lily will not only add charm to your boring study room but will also help in increasing your memory. Peace lilies also promote quality sleep at night. Called Spathiphyllum in science, this flowering plant lives best in shade and needs little sunlight to thrive. It is to be watered approximately once a week.

Snake plant

Dracaena trifasciata is most commonly known as the snake plant, Saint George’s sword, or mother-in-law’s tongue, and has the potential to filter indoor air, removing 4 of the 5 main toxins involved in the effects of sick building syndrome.