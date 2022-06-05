| Understanding The Science Behind Plants Around Us

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:12 PM, Sun - 5 June 22

Hyderabad: The study of life, living organisms, life cycles of various species of organisms, and the environments they live in — these broadly come under the biological sciences. In this article, the continuation of the previous questions based on biological sciences have been given.

Here are some sample questions to help you understand the basics of biology:

Q. Half leaf experiment proved that ……. is required for photosynthesis

1. Carbon dioxide

2. Chlorophyll

3. Light

4. Oxygen

Ans: 1

Q. Photosynthesis is a

1. Single step process

2. Two step process

3. Three step process

4. Multi step process

Ans: 4

Q. Which one is a C4 plant?

1. Papaya

2. Pea

3. Potato

4. Maize

Ans: 4

Q. Common to all living organism is

1. Krebs cycle

2. EMP pathway

3. ETC

4. All of these

Ans: 2

Q. How much percentage of energy is released in fermentation?

1. < 1 %

2. < 7 %

3. >;10 %

4. >;20 %

Ans: 2

Q. RQ of fatty substances is generally

1. Unity

2. Less than one

3. Greater than one

4. Zero

Ans: 2

Q. Which of the following is not a plant growth promoter?

1. Auxins

2. Gibberellins

3. Ethylene

4. Abscisic acid

Ans: 4

Q. At the bottom of ponds, the decomposers found are

1. Fungi

2. Bacteria

3. Flagellates

4. All of these

Ans: 4

Q. Detritus contain

1. Dead plant remains (leaves, bark and flower)

2. Dead animal remains

3. Fecal matter

4. All the above

Ans: 4

Q. Which of these is a primary consumer?

1. Grass

2. Goat

3. Man

4. Tiger

Ans: 2

Q. Ecological pyramids are based on

1. Food chain

2. Food web

3. Energy flow

4. All of these

Ans: 1

Q. Which gas contributes the maximum to the green house effect?

1. CH4

2. CO2

3. CFCs

4. N2O

Ans: 2

Q. Eutrophication occurs because of

1. Ca & Mg

2. Nitrogen and Phosphorous

3. Carbon & Oxygen

4. Hg & DDT

Ans: 2

Q. Organ of Corti is located in

1. Sacculus

2. Scalatympani

3. Scala media

4. Scala vestibule

Ans: 3

Q. Lens and cornea are nourished by

1. Vitreous humor

2. Aqueous humor

3. Sclera

4. Canal of schlemm

Ans: 2

To be continued…

