Indrakaran Reddy inaugurates gruel distribution centre in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:18 PM, Wed - 6 April 22

Minister Indrakaran Reddy and MLA Rekha Naik have a glass of gruel served by Ramchandar in Nirmal on Wednesday.

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy praised Pakala Ramchandar for serving the needy. He inaugurated a gruel distribution centre run by Ramchandar, chairman of Pakala Foundation, a Nirmal-based voluntary organization, here on Wednesday. Ramchandar founded the organization in memory of his father.

Indrakaran stated that Ramchandar was operating the centre since 2016, bringing respite to the public from scorching heat wave conditions by serving the drink. He said that the distribution of the gruel made of sorghum grains would be held for a period of two months. He requested philanthropists to draw inspiration from Ramchandar and take up charity programmes.

MLC Dande Vittal, MLA Rekha Naik, industrialist A Muralidhar Reddy, municipal chairperson Gandrath Eshwar, Agriculture Market Committee chairman D Rajender, Nirmal town TRS president Marugonda Ramu, councilors Saleem, Venu, Naveen and many others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .