34th Annual Sports day held at KITS Warangal

Prof P Ramesh Reddy said that there were more than 40 sports and games conducted during the academic year 2022-2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:41 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

Warangal: Noted athlete Poonam Belliappa stressed on the need to participate in the sports and games.

“Participation in sports determines health. It teaches many life skills and leads to self-empowerment. Play hard, work hard, and stay cool,” she said while addressing the students of the Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science, Warangal (KITSW) during the 34th annual sports day-2023 held on the campus here on Tuesday.

“Everything is possible if you have a strong desire with passion,” she said.

Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said sports help to integrate academics with physical fitness. “Sporting events are not just for physical strength, it develops critical thinking, problem solving abilities and it is adding a lot of value to technical education,” he said. Chairman V Lakshmikantha Rao said that students should maintain emotional balance, critical thinking, spiritual attitude, behavior and good conduct.

A total of 12 trophies and 561 medals were awarded to the winners among the students and 84 medals awarded for the winners of various sports events

“We have been creating benchmarks not only in education but also in sports and games by providing modern facilities,” he said.

Physical Education Department, Head, Dr M Srinivas Reddy said that every academic year intramural competitions are conducted for B. Tech., M. Tech. and MBA students. Prize distribution in the games such as football, basketball, handball, boxing, Valley-ball and kabaddi for winners and runners was conducted at the event.

For the academic year 2022-23, overall champion for men won by the department of civil engineering and overall champion women won by the department of Computer Science & Engineering (CSE), Best athlete for women won by B. Tech CSE third year student G Sai Sushma and for men won by the B Tech. IT first year student D Avinash.