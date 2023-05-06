District police annual sports meet gets underway in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

District Police Annual Sports Meet got underway on a grand note at the district police headquarters, Hemachandrapuram in Kothagudem on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G along with former Indian national volleyball player Paladugu Venkateshwar Rao, additional SP (Operations) T Sai Manohar, Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj and others launched the sports meet by releasing pigeons and balloons in the air.

A sports parade led by sports commander RI, Damodar with eight platoons was conducted. Addressing the gathering national volleyball player Venkateshwar Rao said that he was happy that the SP organised a sports meet for policemen serving the public and performing their duties under continuous pressure. He said that sports should be a part of every individual’s daily life.

Sprint events 100, 200 metres and 4×100 relay besides volleyball, tug of war, discus throw, shot foot, shuttle badminton competitions would be held in the three-day sports meet for police officers and personnel from five police sub-divisions of the district.

AR additional SP Vijay Babu, DSPs Rahman, Ramana Murthy, Raghavendra Rao and others were present.