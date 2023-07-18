Indulge in the mesmerising, luxurious world of watches with Cerruti 1881

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:37 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Hyderabad: Watches are an epitome of status, sophistication and charisma. These timeless pieces of style and advancing technology are one of the most significant contributors to the luxury industry in today’s world.

Seizing this opportunity, Cerruti 1881, the contemporary Parisian fashion luxury brand has associated exclusively with Titan Company Limited to launch their watches in India. Since the inception of the brand’s luxurious ready-to-wear line in 1967, Cerruti 1881 has been synonymous with high-quality, innovation, creativity and freedom of expression.

The diversity of design options of these timepieces is supplemented with premium quality materials such as 316L surgical stainless steel, sapphire coated glass, Swarovski crystals and top-end finishing and PVD coating make.

The brand has a wide range of premium watches within the Molveno Chornograph and Automatic series, or the Positano and Turchino families for men, and the Jesina, Casena, and Rendinara families for women, among others.

The Cerruti 1881 watches will be available in key cities across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and other metros. Available at an attractive price point starting between Rs 20,000 and Rs 45,000, the watches are now available at Destination watch retailer – Helios, select Titan World retail points, multi-department stores such as Shoppers Stop and Lifestyle, specialised watch retailers, and prestigious watch boutiques, as well as premium online platforms such as Tata CLiQ Lux.