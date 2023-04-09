Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre: What is the hype about?

The launch of Cultural centre took the internet by storm. Let us find out what the talk is all about and what can one find inside the centre.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 05:47 PM, Sun - 9 April 23

Hyderabad: The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is a multi-purpose cultural centre located in Mumbai, India. The launch of this centre took the internet by storm as on-site photos started doing the rounds. Let us find out what the talk is all about and what can one find inside the centre.

The NMACC is a world-class cultural centre that seeks to promote and preserve India’s rich artistic heritage while also providing a platform for contemporary creative expression.

The centre features state-of-the-art facilities for the performing arts, the space boasts of world-class infrastructure, and is spread over 0.45 million sq ft, complete with exhibition spaces and three theatres.

The Grand Theatre is equipped with the world’s most advanced acoustic systems and an orchestra pit that can accommodate 80 musicians at a time. This theatre has a whopping capacity of 2,000! Look closely and you will find that its roof is lit by 8,400 Swarovski crystals.

The other two theatres—The Studio Theatre and The Cube—are also built with cutting-edge technology and cater to a wide range of experiences, from intimate screenings and stimulating conversations to multilingual programming and international productions.

For the ones interested in visual arts, they have a four-story art house (16,000 sq ft) that is dedicated to spotlighting leading Indian and international artists. The cultural centre aims to engage with art institutions across India on outreach programmes that foster a connection with emerging artists and provide them with a platform to showcase their work.

They also have a lotus-inspired Fountain of Joy at the Dhirubhai Ambani Square. The jets of water from the fountain soar 45 ft high while they pulse to the rhythm of music, amidst a myriad of colours. This mesmerising combination of water, light, and sound creates a magical display that is unforgettable.