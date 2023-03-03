Industry captains turn AP brand ambassadors

Visakhapatnam: The Global Investor Summit which began on a grand note here on Friday, saw industry captains acting as brand ambassadors of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the delegates, the CEO of KNAUF India Sumit Bidani said that they had commissioned a state-of-the-art plant in Sri City which is one of the biggest in terms of capacity in India and the Andhra Pradesh government helped them establish the plant in record time.

Masahiro Yamaguchi of Toray Industries acknowledged the strong infrastructure and industry support received in AP while the Kia India Chief Administrative Officer Kab Dong Lee described as `incredible’ the support they got from the AP government.

He added that KIA would play a key role in the development of Andhra Pradesh which has the largest coastline and rich in natural and skilled resources, ideal destination for investors.

Vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Preetha Reddy recalled the services of former chief minister late Dr YS Rajashekhara Reddy in the health care sector. Andhra Pradesh had done a lot for people seeking good health care and YSR Aarogyasri is a stellar example of this. It is being implemented in other countries too, she noted.