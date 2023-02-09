AI-powered assistant to help doctors in OPDs

By M. Sai Gopal Published Date - 11:50 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Hyderabad: An artificial intelligent assistant that can guide doctors in taking correct clinical decisions while treating patients in outpatient wings is now a reality.

In the years to come, a majority of caregivers are expected to be armed with such AI-powered tools to assist them in their practice.

Just like ChatGPT, the artificial healthcare assistant can now analyse patient records and come up with treatment solutions tailor-made for patients.

This is not all! It can identify patterns that even experienced doctors often miss, and help in better diagnosis. Such an artificial assistant for doctors was previously thought to be a few years away.

However, it is already here with Apollo Hospitals recently launching an AI-powered assistant across all its healthcare facilities.

The hospital has developed the AI system and decided to share it with healthcare professionals, which could make the AI tool even more powerful and effective because of access to larger datasets of patient records.

“The Clinical Intelligence Engine could not be restricted but needed to be shared with doctors across India. Therefore, I am offering this technology to every qualified, practising doctor in India,” Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Dr Prathap C Reddy said in a statement.

The AI-powered system analyses vast amounts of data to help healthcare professionals identify patterns which may be missed otherwise. The intelligence engine has over 1,300 conditions and 800 symptoms in its vocabulary, covering 95 per cent of everyday case mix in OPDs.

Built by over 100 engineers, using 40 years of data from Apollo and the collective intelligence of doctors along with supporting data from peer-reviewed journals, it is among the largest connected health data lakes in the world, Apollo said.

The AI-powered tool provides access to a special symptom checker that can analyse vast data of symptoms, determine the case and recommend the next action to clinicians. It keeps the doctors abreast with the latest data. Last year during internal testing, it was able to take into consideration over six lakh new developments as it has access to the latest clinical papers that get published.