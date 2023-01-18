Cochlear Implant Surgery successfully performed on three siblings at Apollo Hospitals

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:30 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Hyderabad: The team at Cochlear Implant Clinic, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad successfully performed Cochlear implant surgeries on three siblings, all of whom had total hearing impairment by birth and could not hear or speak, due to consanguineous marriage.

“The prevalence of hearing disability is seen more in children born out of consanguineous marriages in India. More than 50 per cent of cases are due to genetic abnormalities” said Dr K. Rambabu, Senior Consultant ENT, Apollo Hospitals.

The siblings aged three, four and five years old, went through a free cochlear implant surgery under the ADIP scheme funded by the Central Government of India on Thursday. The team was led by Dr. E C Vinaya Kumar, HOD and Senior Consultant ENT at Cochlear Implant Clinic, Apollo Hospitals.

“Many patients are from lower social economic sections who can’t afford such costly treatments and the patient suffers for life,” said Dr Ravinder Babu, Director Medical Services, Apollo Hospitals adding that the awareness about availability of such advanced treatment is lacking among people.