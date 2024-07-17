Inflows into Taliperu increasing, coal production hit in Manugur area

Irrigation officials have lifted 12 gates to discharge 16, 698 cusecs of excess water downstream on Wednesday.

17 July 2024

Kothagudem: Inflows into Taliperu project near Cherla in the district have been increasing with rains in the upper catchment area for the past few days.

Irrigation officials have lifted 12 gates to discharge 16, 698 cusecs of excess water downstream on Wednesday. The full reservoir level of the project is 74 metre and the present level is 673.55 metre. The volume of inflow is 19, 540 cusecs.

Cherla, Pinapaka, Aswapuram and Manugur mandals in the district received heavy rainfall while Dummugudem, Karakagudem, Burgampad, Bhadrachalam, Gundala and Allapalli received moderate rainfall in the past 24-hours.

Due to heavy rainfall, coal production in SCCL’s opencast mines was affected as rain water entered into the mines. In Khammam district Chintakani, Nelakondapalle, Mudigonda, Konijerla, Singareni and Kusumanchi received moderate rainfall in the past 24-hours.