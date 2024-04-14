Influencers gather for ‘Foomily-4.0’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 April 2024, 10:41 PM

Hyderabad: City’s biggest Instagram influencer meet ‘Foomily-4.0’ was organised by Kiran Sahoo in the city at ANTHM, Financial District, on Sunday.

According to a press release, the event was attended by 75 content creators, influencers and food connoisseurs from the city. Foomily was started in 2020 and this is the 4th edition of the event.

The agenda of this event was to motivate the influencers/content creators community of Hyderabad to keep growing, bonding and influencing more, the press release added.

Influencers are yet to get their recognition, fame and respect in Hyderabad and, in India, said Kiran Sahoo