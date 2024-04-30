RPF Secunderabad combats illegal business of railway E-tickets, ensures passenger safety

The RPF urged the public to report any suspicious activities through Railway Helpline No. 139 to maintain a safer environment.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 April 2024, 03:51 PM

Hyderabad: Under Operation Uplabdh, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad division, have seized 161 railway counter and e-tickets with total value of over Rs 3 lakh this year until now.

Operation Uplabdh emphasises on RPF’s commitment to combat illegal business of railway E-tickets, ensuring that passengers are not cheated by these unauthorised persons. The RPF urged the public to report any suspicious activities through Railway Helpline No. 139 to maintain a safer environment.

Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF Secundrabad, Debashmita C Banerjee said, ” as the demand for railway travel surges during summer season, Operation Upalabdh reinforces a zero-tolerance stance towards illegal business of railway E tickets, particularly within the railway network”.

RPF over Secunderabad division has been continuously vigilant over illegal business of railway Counter and E tickets and special task force will continue the raids, a press release said.