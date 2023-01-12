Innings win for Budding Stars at HCA A1 division league

Kavin Gupta and M Ruthik Yadav, who scalped five wickets each in the first innings, once again shone with the ball

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:26 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

Hyderabad Kavin Gupta and M Ruthik Yadav, who scalped five wickets each in the first innings, once again shone with the ball as they recorded five wicket hauls yet again in the second innings to power Budding Stars to a crushing innings and 330-run victory over Secunderabad Nawabs in the HCA A1 division three-day league championship on Thursday.

Having restricted Secunderabad Nawabs to 69 in the first innings, Budding Stars posted massive 492/8 in 104.5 overs. Later, Kavin (5/35) and Ruthik (5/23) shot out the opposition for 93 in their second innings.

Brief Scores: Mahmood 157 & 150/5 in 37 overs (B Balaji 76) vs Sportive CC 360 in 90.2 overs (Md Liyakath 100); Secunderabad Nawabs 69 & 93 in 23.1 overs (Kavin Gupta 5/35, M Ruthik Yadav 5/23) lost to Budding Stars 492/8 in 105.4 overs (D Bhuvan 80, Ashish Srivastav 68, Raghavendra 3/109); Charminar 103 & 238/6 in 59 overs (Syed Ghouse 61, V Harshith 70; Tanay Thyagarajan 3/100) vs Sporting XI 397 in 80.4 overs (Ankur Tiwari 88, Karan Yadav 54; Hamza Ahmed Siddiqui 4/76, Mohd Adnan Ahmed 3/139); AOC 232 in 81.4 overs vs Evergreen 388/9 in 85 overs (P Sai Vikas Reddy 149 batting, Rahul Buddhi 108, Ilyan Sathani 81).

A3 Division one-day league: Secunderabad union 167 in 35.2 overs (B Karthikeya 53; G Nikhil Shekar 3/14) bt Navjeevan Friends 94 in 33.1 overs (Yashah Vijay 3/23); Team Kun 166 in 31.3 overs (Venkat 52; Karthik 3/25) bt Victory 100 in 24.1 overs; Dhruv XI 115 in 23 overs (G Sree Charan 5/9) lost to Shalimar XI 116/4 in 20.3 overs.

Top Performers

Centurions: P Sai Vikas Reddy 149batting, Rahul Buddhi 108, Md Liyakath 100

Five or more wickets: Kavin Gupta 5/35, M Ruthik Yadav 5/23