HCA A1 division league: Deepak wrecks AB Colony

Deepak Pathak returned with 8/20 bowling figures to guide his side Team Kun to an eight-wicket victory over AB Colony

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:53 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

SYED AYAAN and M RAM CHARAN

Hyderabad: Deepak Pathak returned with 8/20 bowling figures to guide his side Team Kun to an eight-wicket victory over AB Colony in the HCA A1 division three-day league championship on Tuesday.

Brief Scores: Shalimar XI 158 in 37 overs (Mansoor Ahmed 92no; M Ram Charan 3/35, P Adith 3/13) lost to Lucky XI 161/0 in 25.1 overs (M Ram Charan 100 no); Redhills 183 in 28.2 overs (K Murari 54, Akshith Reddy 3/45, Sudhanshu 3/24) bt Raju Cricket Centre 47 in 19.4 overs (Syed Ayaan 5/12, Syed Ishaq 3/7); Southern Stars 183/9 in 30 overs (Kamal Teja 82) lost to Southend Raymonds 184/6 in 26.5 overs (Ajay Suri 93no, Mudassir 3/20); Nizam CC 193 in 33.4 overs (Mirza Maqbool Baig 114; Mouli Pavan 4/28, Madhu 3/33) bt Mahboob College 107 in 21.4 overs (Mohd Imaaduddin 4/22, Syed Daniyal 3/22); M L Jaisimha 75 in 30 overs (Midun 3/16, Susheel 4/12) lost to Lal Bahadur CC 76/3 in 8.4 overs; Amberpet 206 in 30.1 overs (Srikanth 4/33) lost to M P Blues 209/5 in 24 overs (Raju 132, Rohan Baba 3/21); St Andrew’s 127 in 33 overs (PP Krish 5/16) lost to Shalimar XI 128/3 in 34.2 overs (Rohan Sushanth 55); AB Colony 43 in 18.5 overs (Deepak Pathak 8/20) lost to Team Kun 45/2 in 06 overs; Sec’bad Club 309 in 33 overs (C V Anand 122, Varzu 62; Nivas 5/36) bt Gagan Mahal 58 in 14 overs (Venkatesh 5/32); Gunrock 271/6 in 50 overs (Sudha 75, B Vishal 69) bt Rangareddy 236 in 45.4 overs (Aryan Singh 115no).

Also Read Sahith bowls Gemini Friends to victory at HCA A1 division league