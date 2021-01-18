Insects to be on the European menu

Let’s read in detail the reasons behind the decision and the impact due to this change of food habits.

The EU’s European Food Safety Authority has approved the sale of insects for human consumption in a move which could mean that European grocery stores will soon be lined with the likes of whole or ground mealworms, lesser mealworms, locusts, crickets and grasshoppers.

Although insects have not traditionally been regarded as a food in Western cultures, in some parts of the world insects are considered delicacies and cultural staples and globally more than 2 billion people in over 113 countries eat insects.

Let’s read in detail the reasons behind the decision and the impact due to this change of food habits…

The coming century is predicted to bring rapidly rising populations and warming climates that will change the agricultural landscape, and the commercialization of insect consumption has been offered as a means to continue to sustain the global food supply despite these challenges.

Source of protein

The insect is high in fibre and contains lots of protein, and is relatively sustainable way of consuming protein compared to beef or pork products. The low-carbon emissions of insect-based foods has made them a hot topic within the food industry for some time now.

Edible insects are in fact rich in protein and good fats, and high in calcium, iron, and zinc. There are several potential uses for the larvae; they can be dried and used whole in dishes such as curries, or ground down to make flour suitable for biscuits, pasta, and even bread.

Some parts of the world, such as Africa and Central America, have been eating insects for a long time, yet there is a fear that European consumers may turn their nose up at the unassuming mealworm.

Some hurdles

Meanwhile in US, the edible insects must however overcome significant hurdles in the market. Perhaps most importantly, public perception will have to change to view insects as food.

Also, while the food regulatory authorities seems to have tacitly accepted that insects used as food or components of food are “food” as defined in the Federal Food Drug and Cosmetic Act (the “FD&C Act”), if regulated as “food,” insects would be subject to the regulatory framework of food generally, including that the food not be adulterated.

