Insecurity forcing Revanth to poach MLAs, says BJP MLA

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 July 2024, 07:06 PM

Hyderabad: BJP Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was poaching MLAs from rival parties as he was feeling insecure in Congress.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Payal Shankar said though the Congress had majority in the assembly, the Chief Minister was using unethical means to poach MLAs from opposition parties. “CM’s action was an indication that he was feeling insecure in his own party. There is no need to get MLAs from other parties as Congress was in comfortable position. I don’t know why he so insecure and restless,”he said.

Coming down heavily on Revanth Reddy, the BJP MLA said even after eight months in power the Chief Minister had no grip over the administration. “There is no governance in the State. The entire administration and law and order has gone for a toss. CM has done nothing in last eight month except poaching MLAs and MLCs,”he alleged.

Criticizing the Chief Minister for not postponing the DSC examinations, he said the Chief Minister was unnecessarily creating problem for the unemployed youths by not accepting their request. “What the government is going to lose if it postpone the DSC. There are several youths who want to attend other competitive exams. CM should accept their request,”he said.