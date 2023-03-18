Investigation of Swapnalok fire incident being pursued in all angles: Hyderabad police

Hyderabad: The Swapnalok Complex where a fire incident claimed six lives on Thursday remained out of bounds while Hyderabad police continued their investigations.

The building was temporarily closed with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) hanging a banner, that read ‘this building temporarily closed for structural/stability safety verification’, on the outer railings.

Meanwhile, the police said their investigation in the fire that hit the decades old commercial complex was broad based and all possible angles were being pursued.

Some owners of shops are learnt to have raised suspicions on a firm located in the complex claiming that the usual staff, except for the owner and one employee, were not seen there for the past several days before the fire.

However, the Mahankali police who are investigating the case said no evidence of homicide was found as of now and that the owner and staff will also be questioned and their statement recorded.

“The investigation is going on. The surveillance cameras which were at the spot were in working condition. But, as the fire broke, we had disconnected the power supply to the complex and are doubtful if the footage was recorded and if it was not damaged in the fire,” said a senior police official associated with the investigation.