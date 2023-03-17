| With Rise In Minor Fires In Hyderabad Firemen Are All Set For Summer Blazes

After multiple big fire accidents in the city in last one year, Fire personnel are pulling up their socks to battle the summer blazes

Hyderabad: Given the sharp increase in minor fires being reported in the city and suburbs, the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department personnel are pulling up their socks to battle the summer blazes. Summer, for the fire department, is considered a tough season as its personnel usually end up battling multiple fires in the city on any given day.

About 12-15 distress calls are received everyday by the fire personnel who depending upon the intensity of the fire, direct their men and machinery to the spot to control it. “Inter-departmental coordination meetings were held as part of the summer preparedness. The officials of GHMC, Fire department, power and HMWS&SB agreed to coordinate during fire mishaps round-the clock,” said Regional Fire Officer, V Papaiah.

In last couple of weeks, around four to five small fire related incidents are reported daily. “Majority of the fires are occurring in the scrap godowns, furniture making units and small industries where combustible material is stored for manufacturing various products. We have identified accident prone establishments and creating awareness among the owners on fire safety aspects at the local fire stations,” he said.

After multiple big fire accidents in the city in last one year, the fire department conducted joint inspections of around 500 premises and asked them to improve the fire safety mechanisms at the establishments.

During summer month, the focus of the fire personnel will be more on operations than on enforcement. “Leaves of the fire personnel have been cancelled. Firefighting equipment has been thoroughly checked so that it does not breakdown during exigencies,” the official said.

There are 134 fire stations across the Telangana State and 260 fire tenders with the department. The Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services department a few years ago had added bullet motorcycles equipped with water mist cylinders to rush to fire mishap spot before the big fire tenders reach.

Action plan to ensure preparedness drawn

An action plan to ensure preparedness of fire stations to face any type of fire related incidents was drawn up at a meeting held by Director General of Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services, Nagi Reddy.

The meeting was attended by Lakshmi Prasad, Director of Fire Services, G.V Narayana Rao, Additional Director of Fire Services, Regional Fire Officers and all the District Fire Officers.

Ready to tackle

All fire stations kept on high alert to respond to fire and emergency calls.

Officers and personnel informed not to go on any leave until completion of summer season except on extreme emergencies.

All fire vehicles, fire pumps and other fire fighting and rescue equipment kept in good working condition.

Water filling sources for fire vehicles in all fire station areas identified and inspected.

Basic fire fighting training to security guards, employees of high rise buildings, hospitals, industries, cinema theatres.

Officers and personnel to visit hospitals and high rise buildings and inspect the fire and life safety measures and conduct fire audit.

Conducting public awareness programmes every Friday in schools, hospitals, high rise buildings, commercial buildings and industries.