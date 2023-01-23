Instagram launches set of new features

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:22 PM, Mon - 23 January 23

Hyderabad: Instagram announced a set of new features for their users on Thursday to provide people with more ways to manage their time and experience.

Quiet mode

The app launched the ‘quiet mode’, which aims to help users focus and set boundaries with their followers. Once the mode is enabled, users will not receive any notifications, and their profile activity would also change to let people know and an automatic reply would be sent when someone sends the user a DM.

“Teens have told us that they sometimes want to take time for themselves and might be looking for more ways to focus at night while studying and during school,” the app noted.

Users can customise the quiet mode hours to fit their schedule and once the feature is turned off, they will be shown a quick summary of the notifications to catch up on what they have missed.

Managing recommendations

To give users more control over the content they see on the app, the social media platform introduced features to allow people to tell them what content they don’t want to be recommended.

Users can choose to hide multiple pieces of content in ‘explore’ that they are not interested in. They can now also add a word or list of words, emojis, or hashtags that they want to avoid and the app will no longer recommend content with those words in the caption. This feature can be accessed in the ‘hidden words’ section of privacy settings.

Updated parental supervision tools

The social networking platform added the ability for parents to see their teen’s Instagram settings, including privacy and account settings to help parents be more aware of the choices their teens make with the ‘Family Center and supervision tools’.

If their teens update a setting, parents will receive a notification. They can also view accounts their teen has blocked. Parents can set time limits, schedule breaks, and be notified when teens share a report and more.