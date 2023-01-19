Kajal Aggarwal drops stunning pictures with son Neil Kitchlu

The mother-son duo appears picture-perfect in the images that very soon started going viral on social media sites.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:29 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

Hyderabad: On Thursday, Kajal Aggarwal released some stunning images of her and her son Neil Kitchlu. In the sweet social media message, the star celebrates her son’s ninth month of being born. “#mybubbleturns9months(sic),” Kajal said alongside a few images in her Instagram Stories section.

The mother-son duo appears picture-perfect in the images that very soon started going viral on social media sites. Kajal is pictured with a white blouse on, but her son looked adorable in a blue checkered shirt, pants, and socks. As they both laugh together, Kajal is seen carrying her baby in her arms.

Earlier, Kajal’s husband Gautam Kitchlu shared a cute photo marking their two-year wedding anniversary. There was “so much love in the room,” as one Instagram user said. Although Neil’s face was hidden in his posts, Kajal finally showed the majority of Neil’s face in her latest post.

The couple also shared a cute family picture during Christmas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautam Kitchlu (@kitchlug)

On the work front, the upcoming film ‘Indian 2’, directed by Shankar, would feature Kajal with Kamal Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Gulshan Grover. For her part in the movie, the actor had to learn Kalaripayattu and how to ride a horse. She will also be seen in movies like ‘Uma’, ‘Ghosty’, and ‘Karungaapiyam’.