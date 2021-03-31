Intensive training for TTWREIS principals begins

The training programme is being given to the school principals of the Society to equip them with new skills and strategies in becoming better administrators.

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Hyderabad: A three-day virtual intensive training programme for the principals of Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS) in collaboration with Dr. MCR HRD Institute of Telangana has commenced here on Wednesday.

The training programme which is sponsored by the Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India, is being given to the school principals of the Society to equip them with new skills and strategies in becoming better administrators. It was launched by Dr MCR HRDI director general Harpreet Singh, CSDG director, Divya Parmar, and TTWREIS secretary RS Praveen Kumar.

The principals will be imparted training in various aspects like leadership qualities, conflict, time management, maintenance of registers and records, accounts, leave rules, CCA and service rules, career guidance and counselling, communication skills etc, according to a press release.