TSWREIS, TTWREIS sign MoU with Institut Français en Inde to introduce French language in schools

French will be introduced in around 20 TSWREIS/TTWREIS schools. Depending on student interest, it will be expanded to other schools.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:58 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) and Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institut Français en Inde (IFI – The French Institute in India) to introduce French language in its schools.

The MoU was signed in the presence of TSWREIS and TTWREIS Secretary Dr E. Naveen Nicolas, French Institute in India Director Emmanuel Lebruns-Damiens, and Consul General of France in Bangalore Thierry Berthelot.

In a pilot phase, French will be introduced in around 20 TSWREIS/TTWREIS schools. Depending on student interest, it will be expanded to other schools. It will be taught in Classes V to XII.

Under the collaboration, the French Institute will train TSWREIS and TTWREIS teachers in communicative French. It will also give students access to its cultural and academic platforms.

Nicolas said the partnership will not only pave a pathway to success in a deeply connected world, but will also focus on building in-house teacher capacity to teach French in the long run.

Lebrun-Damiens appreciated the efforts of the Telangana government to provide students with the opportunity to learn global languages in government schools. He said the Telangana government and France share a similar philosophy of education, which emphasises the importance of preparing students for success in a globalised world.