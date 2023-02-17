| Ttwreis Extends Deadline Of Online Applications For Admissions Into Inter Courses

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:50 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society on Friday extended the last date for receipt of online applications for admissions into first year intermediate courses into Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Colleges of Excellence for the academic year 2023-24 till February 20.

Students will be admitted on the basis of the merit secured in the TTWRCOECET- 23.

For more details, visit the website https://www.tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in/.