TTWREIS Gurukulams aim for perfect scores in upcoming SSC exams

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 January 2024, 08:57 PM

Hyderabad: The tribal welfare Gurukulams under Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS), have charted out an action plan to achieve 100 percent pass percentage for upcoming SSC, 95 percent pass percentage for Intermediate and 90 percent for Undergraduates.

In a meeting of TTWREIS on Tuesday , which was attended by more than 250 staff including RCOs, Principals and other Officers of TTWR Gurukulam at Komurambheem Adivasi Bhavan, the Gurukulams Principals were give instructions to work with clear action plan to achieve bigger targets in the upcoming public examinations.

The TTWR Society this year aims to raise the bar in terms of all its numbers in the ensuing Public Examinations of SSC and TSBIE Public Examination. Dr Sharath, Secretary to Government Govt, TWD, Govt.of Telangana has clearly given clear action items for the field functionaries such as Principals, Staff, Supervisory Officers of Gklm and motivated them to work with team spirit for and in the welfare of ST students.

Later, Dr.E.Naveen Nicolus expressed the fact that Gurukulam has been working towards this end by scheduling special study hours, various tests, special diet to students during preparation, providing quality material in a step towards achieving these targets and would continue to work with double energy in the best interest of ST students.

D.Anasuya, PR and RD W and CD, addressed the gathering and reiterated that the ST community needs more upliftment not just in terms of education but social, economic, emotional and all other aspects.