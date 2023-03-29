Inter exams concludes: Relieved students head home in Telangana

Those who completed their exams today were seen packing their belongings, vacating hostels and eager to return home, heading to bus depots and railway stations across Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

Intermediate students heading to bus depots and railway stations on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: A sense of relief, broad smiles all around, friendly banters and some eager to pack their bags and rush home prevailed among intermediate students.

As the major intermediate exam concluded on Wednesday, scores of students who burnt midnight oil for weeks, were all excited. At almost all the centres, the scene were the same as major exams were over and the students freed themselves from the pressure of preparing and appearing for the papers. Those who completed their exams today were seen packing their belongings, vacating hostels and eager to return home, heading to bus depots and railway stations across Telangana.

This year, several students went through anxious moments as they had to appear for intermediate exams with 100 per cent syllabus for the first time post the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the last two academic years, the intermediate syllabus was cut down by 30 per cent and exams were conducted covering 70 per cent of the syllabus due to the pandemic. This was the same batch that was marked ‘passed’ in the Class X considering their internal assessment marks during the pandemic.

A total of 4,17,525 students registered and 4,02,630 were present for intermediate second-year chemistry paper-II and Commerce paper-II exam on Wednesday. Four malpractice cases – two in Mancherial, and one each in Vikarabad and Medchal districts were booked on Wednesday.

The examination for minor papers will conclude on April 4.